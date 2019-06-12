UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan's President Congratulates Putin With Russia Day

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Kyrgyzstan's President Congratulates Putin With Russia Day

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated on Wednesday his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, with Russia Day, the Kyrgyz president's office said.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this national holiday ” Russia Day," Jeenbekov said in a statement.

Jeenbekov added that currently, Russia set an example of socioeconomic stability and political development in the global arena.

The Kyrgyz leader added that he appreciated Putin's contribution to developing Russia-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation, and wished the Russian leader health and success in his political affairs.

On Tuesday, Jeenbekov and Putin spoke over the phone and agreed to hold a bilateral meetinG on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that will be held in Bishkek from June 13-14.

Related Topics

Russia Bishkek Vladimir Putin June Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

Recent Stories

High exports, less expenditures to help balance tw ..

5 seconds ago

Four held for electricity theft in Sialkot

6 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate best site for indus ..

8 seconds ago

European Commission Considers No Deal Brexit 'Poss ..

10 seconds ago

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

37 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.