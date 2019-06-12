BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated on Wednesday his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, with Russia Day, the Kyrgyz president's office said.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on this national holiday ” Russia Day," Jeenbekov said in a statement.

Jeenbekov added that currently, Russia set an example of socioeconomic stability and political development in the global arena.

The Kyrgyz leader added that he appreciated Putin's contribution to developing Russia-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation, and wished the Russian leader health and success in his political affairs.

On Tuesday, Jeenbekov and Putin spoke over the phone and agreed to hold a bilateral meetinG on the sidelines of the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that will be held in Bishkek from June 13-14.