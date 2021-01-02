(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Kyrgyz special services, in collaboration with counterparts from one of the neighboring countries, have detained a militant who they believe was plotting a terrorist attack in a common borderline area, Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A collaboration between the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security with a special service of one of the neighboring countries has resulted in the prevention of a terrorist attack on the territory of Kyrgyzstan," a spokesperson for the committee said.

The borders of Kyrgyzstan's northeastern region of Osh are adjacent to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A male Kyrgyz national, born in 1998, was detained in Osh as a result of the operation, the spokesperson said, disclosing neither his full name nor the country with which the Kyrgyz special services collaborated.

"We have established that he was affiliated to an international terrorist organization and was tasked by its seniors to produce an improvised explosive device to carry out a terrorist attack in one of the military units," the spokesperson said.

Searches at the detainee's place of residence resulted in the detection and withdrawal of a camouflage uniform, an unloading vest, military boots, binoculars, a folding knife and foreign language leaflets, according to the spokesperson.