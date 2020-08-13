L-39 Jet Trainer Crashes in Southwestern Russia, Pilots Eject Safely - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) An L-39 jet trainer crashed in Russia's southwestern Krasnodar Territory and the two pilots ejected and survived, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"An L-39 jet trainer crashed during a routine training flight in the Krasnodar Territory.

The crew of two ejected. The pilots were not injured," the statement read.

It added that the plane crashed in a deserted place, leaving no destruction on the ground.

The commission of the Aviation Flight Safety service of the Russian armed forces is investigating the incident.