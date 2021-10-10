UrduPoint.com

L-410 Plane With 20 People On Board Crashed In Menzelinsk In Tatarstan- Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

L-410 Plane With 20 People On Board Crashed in Menzelinsk in Tatarstan- Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) An L-410 aircraft carrying 20 parachutists and two crew members crashed in the Russian town of Menzelinsk in Tatarstan, the emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to preliminary information, 20 parachutists and two crew members were on board the crashed L-410 plane," the services said.

Later, the information was confirmed by the regional emergencies ministry.

