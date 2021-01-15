UrduPoint.com
L3Harris Tech Wins $121Mln Hypersonic Space Sensor Tracking Contract - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) L3Harris Technologies has won a more than $121 million Missile Defense Agency contract to provide the agency's Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor program with an on-orbit prototype, including launch and early orbit testing, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"L3Harris Technologies [of] Fort Wayne, Indiana is being awarded a ...prototype award with a total value of $121,634,954 through the Missile Defense Agency's authority," the release stated on Thursday.

The Defense Department explained the prototype award was competitively solicited among awardees of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor Phase IIa effort.

"Under this award, the performer will provide the Missile Defense Agency's Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor program with an on-orbit prototype demonstration, culminating with launch and early orbit testing," the release said.

The Defense Department said work on the contract will be performed in Fort Wayne in the US state of Indiana over the next two and a half years with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2023.

The Missile Defense Agency at Schriever Air Force Base in the US state of Colorado is the contracting activity, the release added.

