LA Dodger Stadium Vaccination Site Shut Down Amid Protest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) The vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was briefly shut down amid a protest against the coronavirus vaccination campaign and other measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The stadium was shut down for about one hour on Saturday afternoon, stalling hundreds of cars with people waiting to get their shots for hours, the newspaper said.

A Los Angeles Fire Department official told the newspaper that the Dodger Stadium vaccination site, one of the largest vaccination sites in the US, reopened a few minutes before 3 p.

m. local time on Saturday (11 p.m. GMT).

There were about 50 demonstrators at the stadium, protesting against coronavirus vaccination, members of far-right groups were also present, according to The Los Angeles Times. No violence was reported and no arrests were made.

The US state of California has over 3.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 1.1 million cases registered in Los Angeles County alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. California's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 40,600, with more than 16,300 deaths registered in Los Angeles County.