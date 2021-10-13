UrduPoint.com

La Francophonie Member States Agree To Delay Tunisia Summit By 1 Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The International Organisation of La Francophonie said on Wednesday that member states have agreed to postpone the 18th biennial Summit, initially scheduled to be held in Tunisia in 2020, for one more year.

After the first postponement, the high-profile meeting of heads of states and governments of all 88 members of the organization was scheduled to be held in the Tunisian island of Djerba from November 21-22 of this year.

"Representatives of member states and governments debated openly and for the sake of cohesion and solidarity, the organization of the Summit in Tunisia within the timeframe initially planned.

They reached a consensus on the need to postpone the 18th Francophonie Summit for one year in order to allow Tunisia to be able to convene this important body under the most optimal conditions," a statement read.

The decision has yet to be validated by a special minister-level conference, according to the organization.

La Francophonie is an organization representing French-speaking nations and regions around the world or areas with significant proportions of French-speaking populations. It was founded in 1970 and served as a platform for cultural, economic, scientific, and other kinds of cooperation among its members.

