'LA is showing up': donation centers inundated with volunteers

Arcadia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) In a city often maligned for its self-absorption and superficiality, residents of Los Angeles are rallying together to help wildfire victims, with shelters forced to turn away a surplus of volunteers and donations.

At a converted parking lot in Arcadia, around 600 people showed up in a single day this weekend to distribute donated supplies to evacuees, organizers said.

Many had been redirected from other shelters that also could not accommodate the extra help.

"It gives me goosebumps," said Kellie Krievs, a 38-year-old communications director.

"It's insane. It makes me emotional... LA is showing up," agreed caterer Vanessa Abad, 30.

This particular donation center sprung up organically last Tuesday from one resident's TikTok post asking for food.

It was forced to move to three different locations as it outgrew its surroundings each time, eventually settling on a sprawling lot next to the Santa Anita racetrack.

On Monday, hundreds of people were sifting through boxes and stacks of everything from clothing and kids' toys to bottled water, sanitary products and face masks -- the latter of which are needed to combat the pervasive smoke from still-raging fires.

Volunteer food stalls cooked up hot dogs and tacos, while a man played "Here Comes The Sun" by The Beatles on an acoustic guitar.

The blazes, which have killed at least 24 people across Los Angeles, have not discriminated by wealth, race or age.

Neighborhood blocks where residents have for decades assumed they were safe from wildfires have been reduced to ash.

"It's a very different experience than any other volunteering that I typically do. Because there's really no difference between the people that are helping and the people that are being helped," said 19-year-old student Gianna Karkafi.

"It's just, like, luck.

"

- 'Heartwarming' -

Though Los Angeles is home to a plethora of food banks, community centers and charities, the explosion in volunteer activity contradicts the usual stereotypes of a city best known for its glamorous entertainment industry and dire homeless problem.

One volunteer observed that many of those coming to collect free clothes and food were likely not in fact evacuees, but people who were already struggling to make ends meet long before the fires.

But they were still welcome to make the most of the city's outburst of generosity, said Elaine Hoang, who had made the hour-and-a-half drive up from Orange County to assist.

"If they need it, we're here for you guys," said the 26-year-old pharmacist.

The generosity also starkly contrasts with a spate of burglaries and fraud that has cropped up around the disaster-hit districts.

Nine people have been charged over looting, with other arrests, including one man who dressed as a firefighter to break into homes.

"Many of the shelters are being inundated with offers of help from the community, which is just so heartwarming," said California Senator Adam Schiff.

"There's a lot to be inspired by in this time of trial. There's also a lot to be infuriated by."

Several volunteers told AFP that the usual stereotypes about Los Angeles -- deserved or not -- had gone out the window in this time of extreme crisis.

"Everyone's so self-absorbed some days, but when it's natural disaster and it's so close to home, I feel like everyone's like, 'Oh yeah, no, we gotta go,'" said restaurant worker Alicia Carreon, 31.

"We're people, just like people in Florida who band together and help each other," she said, referring to the recent hurricanes that hit the southeastern US state.

"California's home. Los Angeles is home. Palisades is home."