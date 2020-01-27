UrduPoint.com
LA Mayor Garcetti Confirms Death Of Bryant's Daughter Gianna In Helicopter Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirms the death of Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, 13, in the Sunday helicopter crash that also killed her father, five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Kobe Bryant, and three other people.

"L.A. is grieving with the Bryant family over the loss of Gianna, who perished with her father and friends in today's tragedy.

Kobe loved his daughters fiercely, and this love inspired him to be an extraordinary advocate for women and girls in sports," Garcetti wrote on Twitter.

NBC reported on Sunday that the Calabasas helicopter crash killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, her teammate and that teammate's parent, as well as the pilot. The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was transporting the Bryants and the two other people to a basketball game.

