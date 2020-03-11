LA Opera Probe Finds Domingo Sexual Allegations 'Credible' - Investigators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) A probe into Placido Domingo's conduct during his 33-year association with the Los Angeles Opera found allegations of inappropriate conduct by him were credible but there was no evidence he ever retaliated, investigators from the Gibson Dunn law firm said in a statement.

"Gibson Dunn received 10 allegations of Mr. Domingo engaging in inappropriate conduct between 1986 when Mr.

Domingo was appointed as Artistic Adviser and 2019 when he resigned as General Director," the law firm said on Tuesday. "Gibson Dunn deemed the allegations to be credible, in part because of the similarities in their accounts."

Gibson Dunn also found no evidence that Domingo retaliated against any woman, according to the statement.

The firm said the investigation was led by former US Attorney and Superior Court Judge Debra Wong Yang.