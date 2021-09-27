La Palma Authorities Warn of Harmful Gas Emissions if Lava Flows Reach Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Residents of the Canary island of La Palma are being advised not to leave their homes as lava from the erupting volcano is moving closer to the sea, the Island Council of La Palma said.

"Pevolca (Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan) orders the confinement of the areas of San Borondon, Marina Alya, Marina Baja and La Condesa due to the possible arrival of lava to the sea and the possible emission of gases that are harmful to health," the council said on Twitter.

On Sunday morning, the La Palma airport reopened after a one-day pause due to the volcanic eruption.

The volcano on La Palma has been erupting for over a week. The lava is said to have destroyed more than 400 buildings, most of them residential ones. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, but some of them have been allowed to return home.

The Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands forecasts that the eruption could last from 24 to 84 days.