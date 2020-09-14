UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LA Police Set $100,000 Reward For Shooter Of Two Officers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:19 PM

LA police set $100,000 reward for shooter of two officers

Los Angeles police searched intensely Monday for a man video-recorded shooting two officers in an "ambush" whom President Donald Trump branded an "animal."

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Los Angeles police searched intensely Monday for a man video-recorded shooting two officers in an "ambush" whom President Donald Trump branded an "animal." The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced a $100,000 reward toward capturing the person that walked up to a police car parked in the Compton neighborhood of South Los Angeles and shot through the window before fleeing, leaving a male and female officer seriously injured.

Police described the shooter as an African-American person between 28 and 30 years old, but did not say if they had identified a suspect, who was last seen heading away in a black sedan.

The two police officers were reported in stable condition. Both hit by multiple bullets, the 31-year-old female office was struck in the jaw and arms. Her partner, 24, was hit in the forehead, arms and hand.

The unexplained shooting, in a neighborhood with a high crime rate and a history of tensions between the police and black community, drew media and political attention toward the dangers police face on the job and away from the national Black Lives Matter campaign focused on police shootings of African Americans.

"These are real people doing a tough job, and it just shows the dangers of the job, in the blink of an eye," county Sheriff Alex Villanueva said after the shooting.

President Donald Trump, who has campaigned on his support for police and rejection of Black Lives Matters concerns, retweeted the stark video of the shooting and wrote: "Animals that must be hit hard!" "If they die," Trump wrote of the police officers, "fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!""This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice," Trump's Democratic election rival Joe Biden said in a Twitter statement.

"Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished."

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Twitter Trump Car Job Los Angeles Man Male Villanueva National University Media From

Recent Stories

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

6 minutes ago

UAE authorises emergency use of COVID19 vaccine fo ..

6 minutes ago

New Covid antibody test can handle larger number o ..

2 minutes ago

RPO holds crime review meeting

2 minutes ago

Remains of French Soldiers Who Fought in Crimean W ..

2 minutes ago

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to launch PI ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.