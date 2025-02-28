Open Menu

La Reunion Island Raises Highest 'purple Alert' As Cyclone Nears

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM

La Reunion island raises highest 'purple alert' as cyclone nears

SaintDenis de la Reunion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Authorities in La Reunion put the Indian Ocean island on its highest "purple alert" Friday as a cyclone bore down threatening a "direct impact".

"Faced with a direct impact, with winds gusting to more than 200 km/h (around 125 miles per hour), the prefect will trigger the purple alert," authorities said in a press release published on X.

La Reunion and nearby Mauritius -- around 225 kilometres (140 miles) to the northeast -- have been on high alert since Wednesday as Cyclone Garance neared the popular tourist destinations.

Mauritius shut its main airport on Wednesday, while La Reunion did the same on Thursday.

Weather service Meteo-France warned there could be a "direct impact" on La Reunion urging the population of around 900,000 to stay indoors.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

9 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

9 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

9 hours ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai announces remote learning for private school ..

Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

10 hours ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

10 hours ago

More Stories From World