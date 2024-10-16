Open Menu

Lab-grown Frogs: A Colombian's Response To Wildlife Trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Lab-grown frogs: a Colombian's response to wildlife trafficking

Nocaima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Down a dirt track in Colombia, deep in a forest, conservationists are breeding prized exotic frogs to try to undercut traffickers who are plundering the country's jungles of its amphibians.

A critically-endangered harlequin poison-dart frog (oophaga histrionica) is among the 14 species bred for sale at the Tesoros de Colombia (Treasures of Colombia) laboratory near Bogota -- one of several schemes worldwide to combat the illegal trade in wildlife by supplying specimens bred legally, in captivity.

The illegal trade in wild flora and fauna is the fourth-most profitable illicit business in the world, with annual revenues of $23 billion (21 billion Euros), according to the United Nations.

At the UN COP16 biodiversity conference starting this weekend in the Colombian city of Cali, delegates will discuss ways to combat poaching of everything from elephant ivory to pangolin scales.

In Colombia, which is home to about 10 percent of the world's amphibians, poison dart frogs are captured alive in the Choco jungle and smuggled abroad to adorn foreign terrariums.

The venom causes collectors' frissons: the frogs secrete a toxin that can cause respiratory failure.

To tame the trafficking of these and other species, some countries have authorized a legal trade in wildlife.

Costa Rica, another Latin American biodiversity hotspot, has licensed butterfly breeding schemes to try to protect its forest habitats.

"If there is an international demand for frogs, it is important to provide legal frogs that can also reproduce in (their new) home," Tesoros de Colombia founder Ivan Lozano said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Sale Tame Cali Bogota Costa Rica Colombia Turkish Lira From Billion

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

9 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

9 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

9 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

9 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

9 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

10 hours ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

10 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

10 hours ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

10 hours ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

10 hours ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

10 hours ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

9 hours ago

More Stories From World