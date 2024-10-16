Lab-grown Frogs: A Colombian's Response To Wildlife Trafficking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Nocaima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Down a dirt track in Colombia, deep in a forest, conservationists are breeding prized exotic frogs to try to undercut traffickers who are plundering the country's jungles of its amphibians.
A critically-endangered harlequin poison-dart frog (oophaga histrionica) is among the 14 species bred for sale at the Tesoros de Colombia (Treasures of Colombia) laboratory near Bogota -- one of several schemes worldwide to combat the illegal trade in wildlife by supplying specimens bred legally, in captivity.
The illegal trade in wild flora and fauna is the fourth-most profitable illicit business in the world, with annual revenues of $23 billion (21 billion Euros), according to the United Nations.
At the UN COP16 biodiversity conference starting this weekend in the Colombian city of Cali, delegates will discuss ways to combat poaching of everything from elephant ivory to pangolin scales.
In Colombia, which is home to about 10 percent of the world's amphibians, poison dart frogs are captured alive in the Choco jungle and smuggled abroad to adorn foreign terrariums.
The venom causes collectors' frissons: the frogs secrete a toxin that can cause respiratory failure.
To tame the trafficking of these and other species, some countries have authorized a legal trade in wildlife.
Costa Rica, another Latin American biodiversity hotspot, has licensed butterfly breeding schemes to try to protect its forest habitats.
"If there is an international demand for frogs, it is important to provide legal frogs that can also reproduce in (their new) home," Tesoros de Colombia founder Ivan Lozano said.
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From World
-
Ferguson to leave Man Utd ambassador role as club cuts costs25 seconds ago
-
Thomas Tuchel set to be unveiled as new England manager - reports30 seconds ago
-
Vintage Messi nets hat trick as Argentina hit Bolivia for six11 minutes ago
-
North Korea blows up roads, rails to South6 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results6 hours ago
-
Spain thump Serbia to reach Nations League quarter-finals6 hours ago
-
UN urges 'independent' probe into deadly Israeli strike in Northern Lebanon, killing 226 hours ago
-
War-torn Gaza a 'constant peak emergency': UN official7 hours ago
-
Rwanda detention abuses make jail 'place of fear': rights group7 hours ago
-
Thomas Tuchel set to be unveiled as new England manager - reports7 hours ago
-
Italian PM hails 'courageous' Albania migrant deal8 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores8 hours ago