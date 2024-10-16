(@FahadShabbir)

Nocaima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Down a dirt track in Colombia, deep in a forest, conservationists are breeding prized exotic frogs to try to undercut traffickers who are plundering the country's jungles of its amphibians.

A critically-endangered harlequin poison-dart frog (oophaga histrionica) is among the 14 species bred for sale at the Tesoros de Colombia (Treasures of Colombia) laboratory near Bogota -- one of several schemes worldwide to combat the illegal trade in wildlife by supplying specimens bred legally, in captivity.

The illegal trade in wild flora and fauna is the fourth-most profitable illicit business in the world, with annual revenues of $23 billion (21 billion Euros), according to the United Nations.

At the UN COP16 biodiversity conference starting this weekend in the Colombian city of Cali, delegates will discuss ways to combat poaching of everything from elephant ivory to pangolin scales.

In Colombia, which is home to about 10 percent of the world's amphibians, poison dart frogs are captured alive in the Choco jungle and smuggled abroad to adorn foreign terrariums.

The venom causes collectors' frissons: the frogs secrete a toxin that can cause respiratory failure.

To tame the trafficking of these and other species, some countries have authorized a legal trade in wildlife.

Costa Rica, another Latin American biodiversity hotspot, has licensed butterfly breeding schemes to try to protect its forest habitats.

"If there is an international demand for frogs, it is important to provide legal frogs that can also reproduce in (their new) home," Tesoros de Colombia founder Ivan Lozano said.