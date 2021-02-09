Lab Leak 'Extremely Unlikely' to Be Behind COVID-19 Outbreak - WHO

The COVID-19 outbreak was most likely caused by introduction through intermediary host species, while a laboratory leak is extremely unlikely to have triggered the outbreak, Peter Ben Embarek, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert specializing in food safety, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The COVID-19 outbreak was most likely caused by introduction through intermediary host species, while a laboratory leak is extremely unlikely to have triggered the outbreak, Peter Ben Embarek, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert specializing in food safety, said on Tuesday.

"We identified four main hypotheses or groups of hypotheses on how the virus could have been introduced in the human population," Ben Embarek said at a press conference of the WHO experts investigating the origins of COVID-19. According to the WHO official, the four key hypothesis are: direct zoonotic spillover; introduction through intermediary host species; food chain, frozen food products, surface transmission; and finally a laboratory-related incident.

"Our initial findings suggest that introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely passway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research ... The findings suggest that a laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population," Ben Embarek continued.