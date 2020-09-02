Lab Tests Show Navalny Poisoned With Novichok-Type Nerve Agent - German Government

A test of Alexei Navalny's samples at a military laboratory in Germany showed that the Russian opposition activist was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group, a German government spokesman said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) A test of Alexei Navalny's samples at a military laboratory in Germany showed that the Russian opposition activist was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group, a German government spokesman said Wednesday.

"At the request of the Charite University Clinic Berlin, a Bundeswehr laboratory ran a toxicology test on Alexei Navalny's samples. It provided undeniable evidence of a chemical nerve agent of the Novichok group," a statement by Steffen Seibert read.