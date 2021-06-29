UrduPoint.com
Lab Tests Show Vaccine Neutralizes COVID-19 Delta Variant From India - Moderna

Tests on blood drawn from recipients of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine show the presence of antibodies effective against emerging mutations of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant first identified in India, the vaccine-maker said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Tests on blood drawn from recipients of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine show the presence of antibodies effective against emerging mutations of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant first identified in India, the vaccine-maker said on Tuesday.

"Vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including additional versions of the Beta variant (B.1.351, first identified in South Africa), three lineage variants of B.1.617 (first identified in India), including the Kappa (B.1.617.1) and the Delta variants (B.1.617.2)," a Moderna press release said.

The laboratory titers also showed effectiveness against variants first identified in Nigeria, Uganda and Angola, the release said.

The emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant in nearly 100 countries has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to recommend that vaccinated individuals resume wearing facemasks, in contrast to US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advice that masks are not needed for vaccinated people in most situations.

The variant now accounts for about 20 percent of US cases and is well on its way to becoming the dominant source of new COVID-19 infections, according to the most recent CDC estimate.

