Labeling Russia 'State Sponsor Of Terror' To Make Harder Aid Deliveries To Ukraine - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 10:01 PM

The United States continues to believe that designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism will not help resolve all the issues in Ukraine and will make it harder to deliver humanitarian aid to that country, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday

"(W)e still don't believe that that designation would properly resolve all the needs that we have in Ukraine and that our allies and partners have in Ukrainian. As a matter of fact, we talked to some NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and they said that such a terror designation would make it actually harder for them to deliver humanitarian aid and assistance to the Ukrainian people," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"We're still not in favor of that designation. Our policy hasn't changed," Kirby added.

