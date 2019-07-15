UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labor Decline Expected To Cause 1% Drop In GDP Annually In Central, Southeast Europe - IMF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:12 PM

Labor Decline Expected to Cause 1% Drop in GDP Annually in Central, Southeast Europe - IMF

An expected population decline by mid-century in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe as a result of aging and migration and the resultant decline in labor force could reduce the regional countries' GDP by 1 percent annually, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) An expected population decline by mid-century in Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe as a result of aging and migration and the resultant decline in labor force could reduce the regional countries' GDP by 1 percent annually, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Tao Zhang said on Monday.

"Shrinking labor supply and lower productivity of older workers, together with greater pressure on public finances, could cost countries about 1 percent of GDP per year," Tao Zhang said in remarks at a conference in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Zhang said new IMF research suggests the population of the region - excluding Turkey - will decline 12 percent by 2050 due to aging and migration, and the reduction in the labor force is likely to decline 25 percent over the same period.

The IMF Deputy Managing Director warned that the labor-related challenges could significantly slow the economies in the region and may have an impact on income.

Zhang pointed out the IMF expects under normal circumstances per capita GDP in the region may reach 74 percent of that in Western Europe by 2050.

"[W]ith the demographic challenges, it [per capita GDP] is projected to reach only 60 percent," Zhang said.

Some countries have chosen to address the issue by attracting foreign workers, a political decision that may be perceived as controversial by some, but noted that absence of foreign workers amid a labor gap will put pressure on other policies.

"Immigration is a political choice, but ruling it out puts a greater burden on other policies," Zhang said.

Among the other approaches, Zhang highlighted the possibility of attracting a greater number of women in the labor market and raising the age of retirement.

Zhang also urged countries in the region to make greater use of new technologies and support comprehensive reforms of their education systems.

Related Topics

IMF Education Europe Turkey Dubrovnik Same Croatia May Women Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

14 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore discuss bilateral cooper ..

15 minutes ago

‘Comprehensive Medical Examination Centre’ lau ..

30 minutes ago

Philippine Journalists Targeted by Smear Campaign ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Release Ukrainian Sailors If Parti ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.