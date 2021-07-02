UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Candidate Wins UK Parliament Seat In Tight By-Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Labour Candidate Wins UK Parliament Seat in Tight By-Election

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater won a narrow victory in a tight by-election held in the English Batley and Spen constituency for a seat in the British parliament, following the resignation of the previous Labour lawmaker Tracy Brabin, who was elected mayor of West Yorkshire in May, according to official results published on Friday.

Leadbeater secured the seat in the House of Commons with 13,296 votes, with Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson on 12,973 and George Galloway, of the Workers Party, in third with 8,264.

"I'm absolutely delighted that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected division and they've voted for hope," Leadbeater, sister of late lawmaker Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016, said in her victory speech.

The campaign, which had been portrayed as a critical test for Labour leader Keir Starmer, was marred by claims of dirty tricks, intimidation including assaults, fake leaflets, racist and homophobic comments, prompting calls for police and election officials to intervene.

Related Topics

Election Police Parliament George May 2016 Labour

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

20 seconds ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

27 seconds ago

DEWA receives applications to participate in WETEX ..

35 seconds ago

China reports 18 new coronavirus infections

16 minutes ago

Local Press: T20 World Cup a major thumbs up to UA ..

31 minutes ago

Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan promoted to Category A ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.