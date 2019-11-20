Labour Cannot Win Election Unless Changes 'Unsustainable' Brexit Stance - Activist

UK opposition Labour cannot hope to win the upcoming general election unless it embraces Brexit, Fawzi Ibrahim, the national officer of Trade Unionists Against the EU (TUAEA) campaign, told Sputnik

The first televised debate ahead of the election was held Tuesday, with viewers giving slight preference to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the head of the Conservative Party, over Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a YouGov poll suggested.

"Yeah, it [Labour's Brexit policy] is completely unsustainable and he [Corbyn] must know that. The Labour camp must know this. You saw the reaction of the audience, so they still have time to change it but to continue with that stance, well I don't think they'd have a chance in hell of getting a majority. The best they can hope for is a hung Parliament," Ibrahim said, when asked about his attitude toward Labour's Brexit policy.

Labour should continue with their earlier policy of respecting the results of the 2016 Brexit referendum, the TUAEU national officer said.

"So you see Corbyn, you know, this is his last chance of getting anywhere if he wants to go to No.10. He should throw caution to the wind and come out squarely for Brexit. So this is his only chance," Ibrahim said.

He added that Corbyn, who is "presenting himself as somebody who wants to bring people together," will need to "take a stand, to have vision, and he has on everything else other than Brexit."

"Bringing people together is ok but you have to have a policy yourself, so refusing to say what he thinks is really, really damaging. There is still time, I think they've got time to change his narrative, otherwise the plans they have, the radical plans for the economy and society, will be just completely wasted," Ibrahim said.

In a BBC interview on Sunday, Corbyn declined to answer whether the UK should leave the EU, suggesting that his party would be able to negotiate a "sensible" Leave option and offer it to the British public at a referendum, alongside a Remain choice.

The general election will be held on December 12.