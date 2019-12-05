UrduPoint.com
Labour Has 25-Point Lead Over Tories Among UK's Ethnic Minority Voters - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:52 PM

The Labour Party enjoys support of a nearly half of the United Kingdom's ethnic minority voters intending to cast ballots in the upcoming general election, with the Tories trailing behind by 25 percent, an Opinium poll showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The Labour Party enjoys support of a nearly half of the United Kingdom's ethnic minority voters intending to cast ballots in the upcoming general election, with the Tories trailing behind by 25 percent, an Opinium poll showed on Thursday.

Thus, 49 percent of those ethnic minorities who are determined to go to the polls on December 12 plan to vote for Labour, with only 24 percent intending to back the Conservatives.

According to the pollster, ethnic minority voters have more trust in Labour on most issues other than Brexit, where both the ruling Tories and the opposition have 24 percent support.

Ethnic minorities also have a positive attitude toward Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as opposed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who leads the Conservative party.

"Net approval ratings for Johnson in his role are negative (-22%) with ethnic minorities having a much more positive view of Corbyn's handling of his job in comparison (+8%)," the poll said.

Such voters tend to believe that Corbyn is more in "touch with ordinary people," has similar views to their own and has the national main interests at his heart, according to the poll.

Yet, older ethnic minorities are more likely to believe that Johnson would make a better prime minister, with 34 percent of those aged 55+ sharing this view and only 24 percent making choice in Corbyn's favour.

Among younger ethnic minorities, the split is 40 percent for Corbyn and 22 percent for Johnson.

