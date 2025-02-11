Labour impact and trade windfall on agenda at Paris AI summit

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Artificial intelligence (AI) presents vast opportunities if correctly chanelled but is already sharpening gender pay disparities, global leaders told a Paris summit aimed at finding common ground on the technology on Monday.

Co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Paris summit aims to lay the groundwork for governing the nascent sector, as global powers race to play leading roles in the fast-developing technology.

Technology's shift to AI was set to be "the biggest of our lifetimes", Google chief Sundar Pichai was due to say according to the text of his speech seen by AFP.

"We have the chance to democratise access (to a new technology) from the start," Pichai will add.

World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said her staff had calculated that "near universal adoption of AI... could increase trade by up to 14 percentage points" from its current trend.

But global "fragmentation" of regulations on the technology and data flows could see both trade and output contract, she added.

In the workplace, AI is mostly replacing humans in clerical jobs disproportionately held by women, International Labour Organization (ILO) head Gilbert Houngbo told an audience in the French capital's opulent Grand Palais.

That risks widening the gender pay gap even though more jobs are being created than destroyed by AI on current evidence, he added.

What's more, "there is a risk of those new jobs being paid less and sometimes with much less protection" for employees, Houngbo said.

Political leaders, including US Vice President JD Vance and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, are set to rub shoulders in Paris with the likes of Pichai and OpenAI boss Sam Altman.

A largely suit-wearing crowd of men and women speaking languages from all over the world flocked under the glass-and-steel dome of the great hall, built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition and now decked out with screens and geodesic domes.