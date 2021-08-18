UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer called on the House of Commons on Wednesday to improve the mental health support services for servicemen returning from Afghanistan and other hot spots

"For many of those who return from Afghanistan and other places around the world, mental health has been an all-too-familiar issue raised by veterans time and again. The events of the last few days and weeks have exacerbated the situation, reopening old wounds and everybody across this House will have had examples of that. So we must improve mental health services for our veterans," Starmer said.

Over 150,000 British personnel have served in Afghanistan, the opposition party chief noted, adding that many of them were in need of help.

On August 15, the Afghan capital of Kabul fell to the militants of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia). President Ashraf Ghani abdicated and left the country to prevent "bloodshed." Most Western countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Afghanistan following the events, which left many locals trying to escape the country out of fear of reprisals from the radical movement.