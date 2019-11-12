The United Kingdom's main opposition party Labour suffered a cyberattack on Monday, none of its information appears to have been downloaded, the party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday

"The cyberattacks that have taken place took place yesterday against the Labour party platform.

It was a very serious cyberattack," Corbyn told a press conference.

According to Corbyn, the attack was "repulsed" via a security system.

"But if this is a sign of things to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all. Because a cyberattack against the political party in an election is suspicious and something one is very worried about," the Labour leader continued.

The general election is scheduled for December 12.