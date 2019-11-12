UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Leader Says Cyberattack On UK Party's Platform Happened Monday, Nothing Downloaded

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:38 PM

Labour Leader Says Cyberattack on UK Party's Platform Happened Monday, Nothing Downloaded

The United Kingdom's main opposition party Labour suffered a cyberattack on Monday, none of its information appears to have been downloaded, the party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The United Kingdom's main opposition party Labour suffered a cyberattack on Monday, none of its information appears to have been downloaded, the party's leader, Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday.

"The cyberattacks that have taken place took place yesterday against the Labour party platform.

It was a very serious cyberattack," Corbyn told a press conference.

According to Corbyn, the attack was "repulsed" via a security system.

"But if this is a sign of things to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all. Because a cyberattack against the political party in an election is suspicious and something one is very worried about," the Labour leader continued.

The general election is scheduled for December 12.

Related Topics

Election Attack United Kingdom December All Election 2018 Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

UrduPoint and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Pakista ..

7 seconds ago

What resistance PM Khan faced while allowing Nawaz ..

8 minutes ago

EU Member States Agree to Strengthen Ability of Ea ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Proteste ..

2 minutes ago

Brexit Party Has Grave Concerns Over Johnson's Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders for removing cricketer Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.