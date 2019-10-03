Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the UK parliament on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal would undermine workers' rights and hurt the economy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the UK parliament on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal would undermine workers' rights and hurt the economy.

"Deal or no-deal ... this government's agenda is clear: they want a Trump-deal Brexit that would crash our economy and rip away the standards that put a floor under people's right to work, that protect our environment and our consumers," he said.

Corbyn reiterated that the terms of the withdrawal agreement proposed by Johnson were a "rehashed version" of the previously rejected proposals that he claimed no member of parliament would vote for.

"No Labour MP could support such a reckless deal that will be used as a springboard to attack rights and standards in this country," he said.

Under a law passed in parliament last month, Johnson has until October 19 to make lawmakers support his proposals or seek another Brexit delay. Only Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which props the minority Conservative government in parliament, has backed his vision of Brexit.