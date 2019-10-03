UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Leader Says Johnson's 'Trump Deal' On Brexit To Sink Economy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:18 PM

Labour Leader Says Johnson's 'Trump Deal' on Brexit to Sink Economy

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the UK parliament on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal would undermine workers' rights and hurt the economy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the UK parliament on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal would undermine workers' rights and hurt the economy.

"Deal or no-deal ... this government's agenda is clear: they want a Trump-deal Brexit that would crash our economy and rip away the standards that put a floor under people's right to work, that protect our environment and our consumers," he said.

Corbyn reiterated that the terms of the withdrawal agreement proposed by Johnson were a "rehashed version" of the previously rejected proposals that he claimed no member of parliament would vote for.

"No Labour MP could support such a reckless deal that will be used as a springboard to attack rights and standards in this country," he said.

Under a law passed in parliament last month, Johnson has until October 19 to make lawmakers support his proposals or seek another Brexit delay. Only Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which props the minority Conservative government in parliament, has backed his vision of Brexit.

Related Topics

UK Attack Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Ireland Brexit October Government Agreement Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs introduces smart training rooms for ..

35 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power su ..

1 minute ago

Grievances of backward area candidates to be addre ..

1 minute ago

Ehsaas to launch undergraduate scholarships progra ..

1 minute ago

National development linked to creating 'ease of d ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Aware of Possible US-N. Korea Talks in Stoc ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.