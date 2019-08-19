UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Monday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of intending to use a no-deal Brexit to get a "sweetheart" trade agreement with the United States and establish a tax haven in Europe

Earlier in the month, UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said that London was seeking to establish a free trade agreement with Washington shortly after Brexit happened. At the same time, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that his country would likely make a "fantastic" trade deal with the United Kingdom after its departure from the bloc.

"The government wants to use no-deal to create a tax haven for the super rich on the shores of Europe and sign a sweetheart trade deal with Donald Trump. Not so much a no-deal Brexit, more a Trump deal," Corbyn said, speaking at a children's center.

Corbyn stressed that leaving without any agreement would affect jobs, food prices and the national health care system.

"Have no doubt, no-deal would destroy people's jobs, push up food prices in the shops and open our National Health Service to takeover by US private corporations.

That is a price Boris Johnson is willing to pay because it will not be him and his wealthy friends paying it it will be you," Corbyn said.

Corbyn's remarks come as the Sunday Times reported last week, citing leaked Whitehall papers, that the United Kingdom might face severe food, fuel and medicine shortages as well as months of border delays and a rise in social care costs in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by October 31, with or without a deal. In his first speech as prime minister, he said that while London would work to secure a new and "better" deal with the European Union, preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit would be necessary if Brussels refused to negotiate any further.

Last week, Corbyn announced his plan to initiate a no-confidence vote against Johnson and form an interim cross-party caretaker government that would prevent a no-deal Brexit and give voters a chance to stop the withdrawal process altogether through another referendum.