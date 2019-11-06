UrduPoint.com
Labour Leader Vows To Transform UK As General Election Campaign Kicks Off

Wed 06th November 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced Wednesday his administration would be about "real change" as he kicked off the official campaign ahead of the December 12 general election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced Wednesday his administration would be about "real change" as he kicked off the official campaign ahead of the December 12 general election.

The five-week campaign began formally on Wednesday after the parliament was dissolved shortly after midnight to pave the way for the election, but the main rivals have been trading barbs since last week.

"This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country and tear down the barriers that are holding people back," Corbyn said at a rally in Telford in his home county of Shropshire.

He promised the crowd he would be a "very different kind of prime minister" if elected because his aim would be to share power with those less fortunate.

"Because it isn't about me, it's about all of us," he assured his supporters.

Corbyn said his party would be putting forward the "most radical and far-reaching plan for real change in our lifetimes."

It wants to rebuild the healthcare system, cut waiting lines for cancer patients, provide better Primary education and "unleash" a green industrial revolution that will create hundreds of thousands of green energy jobs.

