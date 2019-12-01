UrduPoint.com
Labour Leader Wants To Deescalate NATO Standoff With Russia, End UK Subservience To US

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 07:40 PM

Labour Leader Wants to Deescalate NATO Standoff With Russia, End UK Subservience to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said, in his first major foreign policy speech on Sunday, he wanted the next UK government to push NATO to soften its stance on Russia and stop leaning on the United States.

"[French] President [Emmanuel] Macron is right to press the case for a change of direction in NATO policy, including the need to de-escalate conflict with Russia," he said at York College.

If Labour wins the December 12 election, it will "work for the alliance to reduce tensions in Europe and beyond," he said, which should be the focus of the next week's NATO summit in London.

Corbyn also stressed that the United Kingdom should pick its own path and stop "clinging on to Donald Trump's coat-tails" while the US leader stumbles from one political blunder to the next.

"Britain must make its own foreign policy free from a knee-jerk subservience to a US administration which repudiates our values," he emphasized.

He accused incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being the "world's leading sycophant towards the US President," who has taken the world on a dangerous path by denying climate change and backing Israel's far-right.

