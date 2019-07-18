Labour Peers to Consider No-Confidence Vote Against Corbyn Over Anti-Semitism - Reports

Labour members of the House of Lords will soon hold a meeting to consider a vote of no-confidence in the party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, over his inability to properly handle cases of alleged anti-Semitism within the party, local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Labour members of the House of Lords will soon hold a meeting to consider a vote of no-confidence in the party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, over his inability to properly handle cases of alleged anti-Semitism within the party, local media reported on Thursday.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the motion, if passed, will not have any formal consequences, but may damage Corbyn's reputation.

The emergency meeting to consider the idea of holding the vote will be held on Monday afternoon, the newspaper said. If the idea is supported, the vote will be held in the two following days, it added.

On Wednesday, over 60 Labour peers have placed an ad in The Guardian accusing Corbyn of lacking leadership qualities over his failure to deal with the issue.

Labour has been hit with allegations of anti-Semitism for the past several years. Several party members were suspended after it was revealed they had been involved in anti-Semitic actions. In May, the country's Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) launched a formal probe into whether the Labour party's handling of anti-Semitism cases had been in line with the Equality Act. Corbyn has consistently rejected the accusations, pledging to redouble efforts to fight anti-Semitism within the party.