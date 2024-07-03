Labour Predicted To Eject Tories In UK Election
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Britain's political leaders made a final push for votes Wednesday on the last day of an election campaign expected to return a Labour government after 14 years of Conservative rule.
Ex-premier Boris Johnson staged an 11th-hour rallying call for the flagging Tories but an ally of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded their party was staring at an "extraordinary landslide" defeat.
Voters will cast ballots from 7:00 am (0600 GMT) on Thursday, with polls predicting that Labour will win its first general election since 2005 -- making its leader Keir Starmer prime minister.
That outcome would see Britain swing leftwards back to the centre ground after almost a decade and a half of right-wing Conservative governments.
Starmer was criss-crossing the UK on Wednesday with visits in England, Scotland and Wales in a bid to shore up Labour support and warn against complacency in the campaign's final hours.
"If you want change, you have to vote for it," the 61-year-old told reporters, adding that he was "not taking anything for granted".
The Tories have been going all out to play upon people's fears, warning of tax rises and weaker national security if they are voted out, in what Labour sees as a desperate last stand to cling on to power.
They have also increasingly urged voters in recent weeks to stop the prospect of Labour winning a "supermajority" -- a claim Labour fears is intended to hit turnout.
