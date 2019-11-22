UrduPoint.com
Labour Remains UK Youths' Favorite Despite Waning Support - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:38 PM

The United Kingdom's leftist Labour, which bills itself as the voice of "the many, not the few," remains the party of choice for most under-29-year-olds, a poll revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United Kingdom's leftist Labour, which bills itself as the voice of "the many, not the few," remains the party of choice for most under-29-year-olds, a poll revealed on Friday.

A YouGov survey conducted among 10,000 people this week found that 51 percent of those aged between 18 and 29 would vote for Labour.

This is 13 percentage points more than at the start of October but still short of 60 percent it enjoyed in the 2017 general election. The next vote is set for December 12.

"This shortfall is due in part to the strong showing by both the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party. The Lib Dems have increased their share of under 10% the youth vote in 2017 to 14% now, while the Greens have moved from 2% to 7%," the pollster opined.

Support for Labour scaled back to 41 percent among those between 30 and 39 and on to a mere 10 percent among septuagenarian. The ruling Conservatives showed a reversed trend with the least support among the youngest voters and the most backing among those over 70.

