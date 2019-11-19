Labour Vows to Delist Eco-Unfriendly Companies From LSE Once in Power - Shadow Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UK Labour Party, should it win the upcoming general election, will make efforts to delist from the London Stock Exchange companies that are not doing enough to tackle climate change, UK Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said on Tuesday

"For those companies not taking adequate steps under Labour, they will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange. The Corporate Governance Code and legislation will be amended to set out minimum standards for listing related to evidencing the action being taken to tackle climate change," McDonnell said in his keynote speech.

McDonnell also pledged to "rewrite the rules" of the country's economy to benefit the people.

The shadow chancellor first proposed the "green delisting" idea back in May.

The UK is gearing up for a snap general election on December 12, which has been called by the ruling Conservatives to end uncertainty around the terms of the nation's exit from the European Union.