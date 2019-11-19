UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Labour Vows To Delist Eco-Unfriendly Companies From LSE Once In Power - Shadow Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:14 PM

Labour Vows to Delist Eco-Unfriendly Companies From LSE Once in Power - Shadow Chancellor

The UK Labour Party, should it win the upcoming general election, will make efforts to delist from the London Stock Exchange companies that are not doing enough to tackle climate change, UK Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The UK Labour Party, should it win the upcoming general election, will make efforts to delist from the London Stock Exchange companies that are not doing enough to tackle climate change, UK Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said on Tuesday.

"For those companies not taking adequate steps under Labour, they will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange. The Corporate Governance Code and legislation will be amended to set out minimum standards for listing related to evidencing the action being taken to tackle climate change," McDonnell said in his keynote speech.

McDonnell also pledged to "rewrite the rules" of the country's economy to benefit the people.

The shadow chancellor first proposed the "green delisting" idea back in May.

The UK is gearing up for a snap general election on December 12, which has been called by the ruling Conservatives to end uncertainty around the terms of the nation's exit from the European Union.

Related Topics

UK European Union London Stock Exchange May December From Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams EU's 'Blind Obedienc ..

1 minute ago

US Government Gets Failing Grade in Health Care, E ..

1 minute ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar inaugur ..

1 minute ago

German, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prepar ..

1 minute ago

'Islam teaches balance in every day matters'

6 minutes ago

737 drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.