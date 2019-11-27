Pro-EU elements within the United Kingdom's Labour party are set to potentially cost the party votes during the upcoming general election in December, given that traditionally euroskeptic Labour voters could feel abandoned by their own party, Robert Griffiths, the general secretary of the UK Communist Party, told Sputnik on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Pro-EU elements within the United Kingdom 's Labour party are set to potentially cost the party votes during the upcoming general election in December , given that traditionally euroskeptic Labour voters could feel abandoned by their own party, Robert Griffiths, the general secretary of the UK Communist Party, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Griffiths also argued that Labour had undergone a protracted struggle between pro-Brexit and pro-Remain factions, leaving the historically euroskeptic party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in a difficult position.

"Jeremy is doing his best in very difficult circumstances with very little support on the Brexit front. Labour have made a very ill-judged decision to abandon their previous manifesto pledge to implement the results of the referendum. Corbyn is playing a very limited and difficult hand without much support. He and others have been forced to retreat from one position to another by pro-EU elements in the Parliamentary Labour party who have never stuck by any compromise reached so far. They won't be satisfied until Labour just cancels Brexit," the politician said.

Corbyn, who has spent much of his political life on the euroskeptic side of the political divide, has otherwise drawn scrutiny for his current stance on Brexit, following claims he would remain neutral during any future referendum on a new Labour-negotiated Brexit deal.

This position has drawn fire from the ruling Conservative party, which is eager to fight an election campaign largely on the issue of the European Union. The ruling party has already made efforts to portray itself as the genuine party of Brexit in contrast to the opposition's alleged ambiguity.

Despite claims from Labour's leadership that it is seeking to overcome division by putting the question of a new Brexit deal to a public vote, the apparent failure of Labuor to retain its 2017 campaign pledge to respect the results of the 2016 Brexit referendum is seen by some as potential failing, one likely to cost them votes on December 12.

"There's been an attempt to shift Labour towards a more anti-Brexit position which has been the single biggest negative factor in this general election campaign so far," Griffiths noted.

The leader of the Communist Party added that many Labour voters felt abandoned by their party and that they would either not vote at all or cast their ballots for another party.

"I don't think the election is in the bag, but I do think the shift to a more anti-Brexit position could cost Labour dearly in a tight election. From my point of view that would be very regrettable," Griffiths told Sputnik.

Labour is otherwise struggling to close the gap in the polls between themselves and the Conservatives, having previously languished behind the government by at least 17 points, according to Ipsos MORI Survey.

Findings released by Kantar Group on Tuesday, however, indicated that Labour could be closing the gap, with support for the Conservatives having apparently fallen by 2 percent while Labour enjoyed a surge of 5 percentage point. The Kantar survey, which involved the participation of over 1,000 people, still left the Tories in the overall lead with a 43 percent approval rating to Labor's 32 percent, with the pro-EU Liberal Democrats continuing to struggle at just 14 percent.

UK voters will cast their ballots on December 12 in a bid to potentially settle a number of burning issues, ranging from an increasingly troubled health service to the much-scrutinized decision to exit the European Union following the 2016 referendum. Although the Conservative party is currently ahead of all contenders in existing projections, the final result is widely regarded as being difficult to predict, with additional issues ranging from future trade deals with the US to a dramatic breakup of the UK via a second referendum on Scottish independence all being strong factors likely to influence public opinion.