Labour's Victory In UK Election: Reactions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Keir Starmer will Friday become Britain's new prime minister, after his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory.

Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat in the poll, which brings an end to 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule.

Here are some reactions to the election result.

- European Union -

European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Keir Starmer on a "historic election victory" and said he looked forward to working with London under a Labour government.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas -- the EU's next foreign policy chief -- echoed the congratulations and stressed "the UK's commitment to our common security".

- Ukraine -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Labour leader Keir Starmer on his party's "convincing" election win in Britain, and said the two countries would "continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin".

- France -

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the incoming prime minister and said his country would seek to cooperate with Britain on key areas including security, technology and climate.

- Ireland -

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris passed on his congratulations for a "comprehensive victory in the UK election", writing on X: "I look forward to working with you as close neighbours and friends."

- Australia -

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated his "friend" Keir Starmer on his "resounding election victory", and said he was looking forward to "working constructively" with the incoming government.

- Greece -

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Athens was "ready to work together to further deepen the close friendship and cooperation between our countries".

- Norway -

Norweigan Prime minister Jonas Gahr Store said on X he was "forward to continuing our close cooperation between UK and Norway, including on the energy transition, our common security and trade".

