UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAC Issue; China, India Agree To Implement Joint Consensus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:31 PM

LAC issue; China, India agree to implement joint consensus

China on Wednesday hoped that the Indian side will implement the consensus reached by the two sides with concrete actions and work together to maintain the peace and tranquility in the border region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :China on Wednesday hoped that the Indian side will implement the consensus reached by the two sides with concrete actions and work together to maintain the peace and tranquility in the border region.

On July 14, the border forces of China and India held the fourth round of military-level talks. On the basis of the consensus and implementation of the first three rounds of military-level talks, the two sides have made positive progress in promoting the further disengagement of front-line troops in the western section of the border and easing the border situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokeswoman, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

Hua hoped that the Indian side and the Chinese side will move towards each other, implement the consensus reached by both parties with practical actions, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.

India and China held the fourth round of Corps Commanders talks at Chushul on Tuesday to work out details on the second phase of disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This round of talks came about a month after the violent clash at Galwan on June 15 which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The focus of the talks was to work out details of further disengagement from the standoff areas.

Like in previous rounds of talks, the Chinese side by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region and the Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. The earlier round of talks were held on June 6, 22 and 30.

While the first two rounds of talks were held at Moldo, the third round was held at Chushul.

Related Topics

India Dead China Progress June July Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

2 minutes ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Beijing Not Afraid of US Sanctions Over Situation ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.