Lacazette Fires Lyon Into French Cup Final

Published April 03, 2024

Lacazette fires Lyon into French Cup final

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Alexandre Lacazette scored twice as Lyon defeated second-tier Valenciennes 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the French Cup final, where they will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Rennes.

Valenciennes, who are almost certain to be relegated from Ligue 2, had a first-half goal disallowed following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up.

Former Arsenal striker Lacazette won and converted a penalty in the 51st minute and then added a second with a clinical finish on the turn.

Gift Orban replaced Lacazette and tapped in Lyon's third with 15 minutes left to seal Lyon's place in the May 25 final in Lille.

Supporters stormed the pitch at the final whistle to express their joy after a disastrous first half of the season left the seven-time French champions rooted to the foot of the table.

They are now safely in mid-table after a drastic turnaround under Pierre Sage, but the cup appears the club's only realistic way of qualifying for Europe after missing out in three of the past four seasons.

It will be Lyon's first appearance in the final since 2012 when they beat third-division Quevilly to lift the most recent of their five French Cups.

Record 14-time winners PSG host Rennes on Wednesday in the second semi-final.

