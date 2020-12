Lachin Area in Karabakh Transferred to Azerbaijan - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lachin district in Karabakh has been transferred to Azerbaijan, Lachin mountain pass is controlled by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

"On December 1, in accordance with the trilateral statement of the Russian president, the Azerbaijani president, and the Armenian prime minister, Lachin district of Nagorno Karabakh was transferred to Azerbajan, as monitored by Russian peacekeepers," Maj.

Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

This is the last of the three districts that were to be transferred as part of the ceasefire agreement.

"Russian peacekeepers control Lachin corridor, which is five kilometers [three miles] wide," Konashenkov added.

The mountain pass links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.