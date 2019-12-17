UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Aid For Refugees Forced Turkey Into Syria Op: Erdogan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

Lack of aid for refugees forced Turkey into Syria op: Erdogan

A lack of international assistance to Turkey to support millions of refugees on its soil pushed Ankara to launch operations in northeast Syria, the Turkish president said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A lack of international assistance to Turkey to support millions of refugees on its soil pushed Ankara to launch operations in northeast Syria, the Turkish president said Tuesday.

"Nobody seems inclined to help us," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told global leaders gathered in Geneva.

"When we haven't received the support we needed from the international community, we had to take care of our own self," he said of Turkey's decision to go into Syria to clear the so-called safe-zone with the aim of sending some of the more than three million Syrian refugees in Turkey back to their country.

