UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Cooperation At Federal, Local Levels Weakened US Efforts To Battle COVID-19- Fauci

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:26 PM

Lack of Cooperation at Federal, Local Levels Weakened US Efforts to Battle COVID-19- Fauci

The lack of cooperation both at the federal and local levels, as well as the divisiveness in the society, have seriously undermined the US efforts to battle the COVID-189 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during the first day of the Davos Agenda virtual event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The lack of cooperation both at the Federal and local levels, as well as the divisiveness in the society, have seriously undermined the US efforts to battle the COVID-189 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during the first day of the Davos Agenda virtual event.

When asked to describe possible faults of the US approach, Fauci said that there has been a considerable amount of politically mixed motivated messaging about what needed to be done from the top level.

"Another thing that is going on intensively in the Unites States and makes it extremely problematic to adequately address the public health crisis is when you are in the middle of a profound degree of divisiveness in the country. When public health issues become politically charged, like wearing a mask or not becomes a political statement, it is deeply destructive to any unified public health message," Fauci said.

The United States has the highest case count in the world, with over 25 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 418,000 fatalities.

"The other thing is the federalist approach where you have 50 states and territories, and each is given a degree of flexibility of doing things their own way, and the federal government does not want to tell the states what to do. So, we had a situation where the states were sort of left on their own, so we had an inconsistent response from one state to the other. ... But the virus is the same. ... We needed to have a good cooperation between the federal government and the individual locals which we did not have," Fauci said.

Shortly after his inauguration, President Joe Biden signed a number of decrees, reversing some key policies of former President Donald Trump, aimed to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. One of the key documents signed by the newly-elected leader was the US rejoining of the World Health Organization and supporting the COVAX Facility, a global vaccine initiative.. The move was hailed by the WHO and many other counties.

Related Topics

World Trump Same United States Event From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai launches unique pop-up food event at O ..

12 minutes ago

China's Xi Confident Humanity Will Defeat COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Spanish Health Minister to Resign to Participate i ..

1 minute ago

SSP visits police stations

1 minute ago

Ministry of Housing digitalizes allotment process: ..

1 minute ago

Experts discuss key issues at International Rain E ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.