Lack of EU Border Control May Trigger More Acute Migration Crisis Than in 2015 - Seehofer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer fears that lack of EU border control may provoke a new migration crisis in Europe, more powerful than the one that took place four years ago.

"We should help our European partners more to control the external borders of the EU. We have left them alone for too long," Seehofer said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag tabloid, adding that "if we do not do it, we should expect an influx of refugees, as in 2015, or perhaps even larger."

According to the minister, it is necessary to act together with the new president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to prevent this scenario. German Chancellor Angela Merkel fully backs this position, he stressed.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in middle Eastern and North African countries. However, over recent years the flow of migrants has been steadily decreasing due to various factors, including the winding down of the war in Syria and a number of European countries embracing stricter border security and immigration policies.

According to the German Interior Ministry, about 850,000 refugees and migrants arrived in the country in 2015, many of them entered Germany illegally, without identity documents.