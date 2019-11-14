UrduPoint.com
Lack Of EU-NATO Cooperation In Cyber Area Can Undermine Trans-Atlantic Security - Pentagon

Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The absence of cooperation between the European Union and NATO in the cyber domain can undermine Trans-Atlantic security, US Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said at the NATO-Industry Forum 2019 on Thursday.

"A lack of cooperation could lead to duplication of NATO efforts and undermine Trans-Atlantic security," Norquist said.

Norquist pointed out that establishing such cooperation is all the more needed because China and Russia use "hybrid threats" to violate the international rule-based order.

"They use predatory economic and political subversion and military force to shift the balance of power in their favor and are getting technologies to create hybrid threats," he said.

Norquist urged the United States' allies in Europe to develop the necessary cooperation in order to stay ahead of such threats.

"We strongly encourage our European allies to pursue efforts that facilitate greater NATO-EU cooperation and advance interoperability," Norquist said.

The NATO-Industry Forum 2019 takes place less than a month before the alliance's Leader's Summit in London and hosts partner nations, international organizations and industry to discuss decision-making mechanisms to leverage innovative solutions.

