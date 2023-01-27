Lack of evidence regarding alleged criminal activities of Russia's Wagner Group private military company devalues Washington's statements and actions against the group, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department said that it had designated the Wagner group as a significant transnational criminal organization for its activity in Ukraine as part of the ongoing Russian military operation and in a number of African countries, including the Central African Republic and Mali.

"What they say about the Central African Republic also sounds quite baseless. No evidence, no confirmations, nothing is being presented to the public. It significantly devalues the statements coming from Washington," Peskov said.

As part of the measures, the US government imposed sanctions against entities and individuals linked to the Russian military company.