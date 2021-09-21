Lack of Home Insulation Causes 8,500 Deaths in UK Every Winter - Environmental Group

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Insulate Britain, a campaign group that has blocked one of the busiest motorways around London several times to call on the UK government to implement a better national home insulation program told Sputnik that 8,500 deaths in an average winter in the UK are as a result of cold homes.

"The UK has some of the coldest, leakiest homes in Europe resulting in an excess 28,000 winter deaths that other countries do not experience. 8,500 deaths in an average UK winter are as a result of cold homes, and 1000's of families have to choose between heating and eating," the group's press team said.

On Monday, Insulate Britain protesters blocked the M25, which encircles London, for the fourth time in a week.

The Hertfordshire Police informed that 29 people, some of whom had glued themselves to the road, were arrested during the demonstration that brought traffic to a standstill for several hours.

Asked why they have chosen the M25 instead of central London for their protests, the group said the motorway was "symbolic and a major transport link."

"In order to gain the attention of government we are forced to cause mass disruption," they stressed, adding that "we have arrived at a moment of consequence, and the next few years will determine the future of humanity.

According to Insulate Britain, home insulation is "pound for pound" the most effective way of starting to decarbonise the UK.

Although the group claimed to be a separate organization to Extinction Rebellion, whose protests in demand for urgent actions to stop climate change have caused chaos in London and other UK cities, they also voiced concern about the climate crisis.

"We are scared: our livelihoods are at risk and the futures of our children are uncertain. The Climate Crisis is a threat to all: we demand the government to act now," campaigners said.

Their basic demands is that the government immediately promises to fully fund and take responsibility for the insulation of all social housing in the UK by 2025.

They also want authorities to develop a legally binding plan to fund and take responsibility for the full low-energy and low-carbon whole-house retrofit of all homes by 2030 as part of a just transition to full decarbonisation of the society and the economy.