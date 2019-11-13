UrduPoint.com
Lack Of International Support Behind Delay Of South Sudan Forming Unity Gov't - Ambassador

Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

The formation of a unity government in South Sudan has been delayed due to lack of support from the international community needed to implement the peace agreements reached, South Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Chol Tong Mayay Jang told Sputnik Wednesday

"In the peace agreement there were some clauses to be implemented during the pre-interim period. This needs resources, and government could not be able to meet these [clauses] on its own, and had been appealing to international community to help, and the international community didn't put [forward] a single resource, and that why it has really delayed the implementation of this clause," Mayay said in the interview in Moscow.

The ambassador echoed the words of opposition South Sudan Patriotic Movement leader, Costello Garang, who last week told Sputnik insufficient external aid to boost reconciliation efforts was behind the 100-day delay from the November 12 deadline.

In September 2018, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir signed a power-sharing deal with the rebel leader and a former vice president, Riek Machar, to end the five-year civil war. The sides have since missed the May 12 deadline set in the agreement to form a unity government and extended it by another six months.

At a meeting in Uganda on November 7, Kiir and Machar decided to postpone forming a unity movement.

