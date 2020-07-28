Lack of Medical Personnel Remains One of Main Concerns in Northwestern Syria - MSF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Lack of competent medical staff is currently one of the main concerns in the conflict-torn northwestern Syria, with human resources in the health care field being very limited even before the coronavirus pandemic, Ahmed Fadel, operations manager for middle East countries at Doctors Without Borders (MSF) told Sputnik on Monday.

"Lack of medical protected and trained staff is one of the main concerns right now in northwestern Syria. Even before the first COVID-19 cases were detected in [the northwestern province of] Idlib and surrounding areas, human resources were very limited in the health sector: many doctors have fled the war in Syria and hospitals often have to share medical personnel to remain open. Human resources constraints are impacting the provision of essential health services in key areas such as emergencies and maternal health," Fadel said.

With the health sector undermined by the years of war and dire humanitarian situation on the ground, the human resources remain of essential need in Syria, as many doctors have fled the war-torn country, the organization's operations manager said.

"The fact that many COVID-19 cases confirmed in Idlib and surrounding areas are medical staff just makes things worse. Regarding PPEs [personal protective equipment], assuring protective equipment supply is a priority for frontline medical staff. For instance, we do not have enough of them inside Idlib, so we go back to our call for supply restrictions to be eased," Fadel said.

Conflict between government forces, armed opposition groups, and terrorist organizations has been going on in Syria for almost a decade. Tensions escalated in Idlib in late February when clashes between the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (banned in Russia) and governmental troops intensified. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Turkish military, who were not supposed to be there, came under the response fire as well.

The situation improved after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed upon the Idlib ceasefire at negotiations held in Moscow in early March. They also agreed upon joint patrol of the strategically important M4 highway, which connects Aleppo and Latakia.