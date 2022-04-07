UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Publicity For NYT Story About Murder Of Russian POWs Shows US Bias - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Lack of Publicity for NYT Story About Murder of Russian POWs Shows US Bias - Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The lack of publicity in the United States for The New York Times story about the authenticity of the video, where prisoners of war from Russia are killed, shows Washington's bias towards the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"We noted an article in The New York Times dated April 6 confirming the authenticity of a video in which Ukrainian militants kill Russian prisoners of war in cold blood. It is perplexing that the publication did not receive wide publicity in the #USA, as was the case with the staged provocation about alleged Russian war crimes in #Bucha," Antonov wrote on the embassy's Telegram channel.

"The indifferent reaction of the American authorities with reference to the lack of confirmation of the authenticity of the video is indicative. For some reason, there are no calls for an investigation or punishment of those responsible for the violation of international humanitarian law. This approach is indicative of Washington's biased attitude toward the conflict in Ukraine," he said.

More Stories From World

