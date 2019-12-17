UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Refugee Aid Forced Turkey Into Syria Operation : Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Lack of refugee aid forced Turkey into Syria operation : Erdogan

A lack of international assistance to Turkey to support millions of refugees on its soil pushed Ankara to launch operations in northeast Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A lack of international assistance to Turkey to support millions of refugees on its soil pushed Ankara to launch operations in northeast Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Despite broad international criticism, Turkish forces in October launched a major cross-border raid to clear a so-called safe-zone of Kurdish fighters, who Ankara considers "terrorists".

Turkey maintains the area is not safe enough to allow some of the more than three million Syrian refugees in Turkey to return to their country.

"Nobody seems inclined to help us," Erdogan told international leaders gathered for a Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Geneva Ankara Tayyip Erdogan October Refugee Million

Recent Stories

“Pervez Musharraf can’t be traitor at any cost ..

11 minutes ago

Frequent flyers to Dubai can avoid waiting for eye ..

33 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari rules out rumors about her fifth marr ..

34 minutes ago

Focal person for Agriculture Deptt nominated

1 minute ago

Govt taking steps to make country polio-free: Mini ..

1 minute ago

Murder accused released after compromise between p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.