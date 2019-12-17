Lack of refugee aid forced Turkey into Syria operation : Erdogan

A lack of international assistance to Turkey to support millions of refugees on its soil pushed Ankara to launch operations in northeast Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A lack of international assistance to Turkey to support millions of refugees on its soil pushed Ankara to launch operations in northeast Syria , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Despite broad international criticism, Turkish forces in October launched a major cross-border raid to clear a so-called safe-zone of Kurdish fighters, who Ankara considers "terrorists".

Turkey maintains the area is not safe enough to allow some of the more than three million Syrian refugees in Turkey to return to their country.

"Nobody seems inclined to help us," Erdogan told international leaders gathered for a Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.