Lack of Resources of Afghan Authorities Strengthens Terrorists' Positions - Russian Envoy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The deficit of resources of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) interim government in Afghanistan, caused by the West's unwillingness to return frozen Afghan assets, strengthens the position of international terrorist organizations in the country, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has told Sputnik.

"Terrorism remains a big problem in Afghanistan; the current authorities are fighting the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and other terrorist organizations, but they lack resources due to the position taken by the West, which limits Afghanistan's financial and economic capacity to maintain counterterrorism capabilities," Kabulov said, adding that "the lack of resources of the current authorities strengthens the position of international terrorist organizations.

"

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.

Since the Taliban came to power, the US authorities froze most of the Afghan central bank's assets worth some $9 billion.