Lack of Time Frames Weakens Syrian Constitutional Committee - Opposition Delegate

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The absence of concrete time frames for the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is one of its weak points, Jamal Suleiman, a member of the opposition delegation and head of the Cairo platform of opposition , told Sputnik on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the committee has no time frames. The reason is that the regime [Syrian government] refuses to establish any time frame. This is one of the clauses vetoed by the regime," Suleiman said.

According to him, the lack of time frames was one of the weak spots of the committee.

Suleiman also stated that the venue of the committee's sessions would remain the same and would take place in Geneva, despite the previous appeals to shift the next meeting to the Syrian capital of Damascus.

In addition, he said that some members of the civil society delegation considered themselves to be a part of the Syrian governmental delegation.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee met for the first time in Geneva on Wednesday. Its substantial work will start on November 4, by the smaller committee of 45 members, while the remaining days of this week will see the exchanges of opinions of all 150 members.

The 150-strong body is represented equally by members of the Syrian government, representatives of the opposition and the civil society. It has a smaller committee consisting of 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

The Syrian-led committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution that will allow for the political settlement of the conflict in the country.