UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Time Frames Weakens Syrian Constitutional Committee - Opposition Delegate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:19 PM

Lack of Time Frames Weakens Syrian Constitutional Committee - Opposition Delegate

The absence of concrete time frames for the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is one of its weak points, Jamal Suleiman, a member of the opposition delegation and head of the Cairo platform of opposition, told Sputnik on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The absence of concrete time frames for the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is one of its weak points, Jamal Suleiman, a member of the opposition delegation and head of the Cairo platform of opposition, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the committee has no time frames. The reason is that the regime [Syrian government] refuses to establish any time frame. This is one of the clauses vetoed by the regime," Suleiman said.

According to him, the lack of time frames was one of the weak spots of the committee.

Suleiman also stated that the venue of the committee's sessions would remain the same and would take place in Geneva, despite the previous appeals to shift the next meeting to the Syrian capital of Damascus.

In addition, he said that some members of the civil society delegation considered themselves to be a part of the Syrian governmental delegation.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee met for the first time in Geneva on Wednesday. Its substantial work will start on November 4, by the smaller committee of 45 members, while the remaining days of this week will see the exchanges of opinions of all 150 members.

The 150-strong body is represented equally by members of the Syrian government, representatives of the opposition and the civil society. It has a smaller committee consisting of 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

The Syrian-led committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution that will allow for the political settlement of the conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Damascus Cairo Geneva Same November All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Bangladesh spinners dominate, Pakistan take 130-ru ..

22 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

28 minutes ago

Prof DrTalatNaseer Pasha appointed Vice-Chancellor ..

30 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Indus Motor Companypartner for cl ..

33 minutes ago

Ex-Russian Olympic Official Released from US Custo ..

1 minute ago

S.E Asia leaders to push for progress on China-bac ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.